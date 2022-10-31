CloudMD divests two British Columbia pharmacies to Neighbourly for $3.8M
Oct. 31, 2022 8:47 AM ETCloudMD Software & Services Inc. (DOCRF), NBLY:CA, DOC:CABy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- CloudMD Software & Services (OTCQX:DOCRF) has decided to sell its British Columbia based pharmacies to Canada's Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSX:NBLY:CA) for $3.8M in cash.
- In the deal announced on Monday, CloudMD said it has signed a definitive agreement to sell Neighbourly its two brick-and-mortar retail pharmacies- Cloverdale Pharmacy in Surrey and Steveston Health Centre in Richmond BC.
- It follows $5.75M divestment of clinics and cloud practice asset to WELL Health as announced by CloudMD on Oct. 11, 2022.
- "We are pleased with the progress and non-dilutive capital we’ve been able to generate through the divestiture of assets in our non-core Clinics and Pharmacies division. Between this transaction and the previously announced divestiture of Cloud Practice and clinics we’ve generated over $9 million in capital we can redeploy for the growth of our EHS Division, which will allow us to continue scaling our core business," commented CloudMD CEO Karen Adams.
- Closing of the transaction is expected in Q4 2022.
