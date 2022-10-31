Ross Stores opens 40 new locations
Oct. 31, 2022 8:49 AM ETRoss Stores, Inc. (ROST)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) has announced the opening of 40 new locations across 21 U.S. states.
- These new locations, comprised of 28 Ross Dress for Less and 12 dd's DISCOUNTS stores, complete the company's store growth plans for fiscal 2022 with the addition of 99 new stores.
- Gregg McGillis, Group Executive Vice President, Property Development, said: "This fall, we opened our 2,000th store and continued to expand Ross and dd's footprints across our existing markets as well as in our newer states. In addition to openings in California, Florida, and Texas, Ross strengthened its presence in Ohio while dd's bolstered its store base in Illinois. Looking ahead, we remain confident in our expansion plans and continue to see plenty of opportunity to grow to at least 2,900 Ross Dress for Less and 700 dd's DISCOUNTS locations over time."
