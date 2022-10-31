Dyne's DMD drug gets FDA fast track status
Oct. 31, 2022 8:54 AM ETDyne Therapeutics, Inc. (DYN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted fast track designation to Dyne Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:DYN) DYNE-251 to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) mutations amenable to exon 51 skipping.
- DMD a genetic disorder characterized by progressive muscle degeneration and weakness caused by alterations of a protein called dystrophin which helps keep muscle cells intact.
- The company said on Monday that DYNE-251 is being evaluated in a phase 1/2 trial called DELIVER, results from which are expected in H2 2023.
- DYN +1.99% to 11.81 premarket Oct. 31
Comments