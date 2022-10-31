Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) rose 1.8% in premarket trading Monday after the industrial automation company beat Q4 earnings estimates and agreed to sell a majority interest in its climate technologies business to private-equity giant Blackstone (NYSE:BX).

Emerson’s adjusted EPS of $1.53 beat Wall Street’s consensus estimate by $0.14, while revenue rose 8.3% from a year earlier to $5.36 billion to beat the estimate by $30 million.

Emerson will receive pre-tax cash proceeds of approximately $9.5 billion from the agreement to sell a 55% stake in its climate-technologies unit to Blackstone. The deal values the business segment at $14 billion including debt, according to an announcement. The Wall Street Journal first reported about the agreement.