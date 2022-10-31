Tantech to initiate reverse stock split after gaining extension on compliance deadline

Oct. 31, 2022 8:56 AM ETTantech Holdings Ltd (TANH)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

Close up of businessmen came to an agreement in the office.

skynesher

  • Tantech Holdings (NASDAQ:TANH) is implementing a reverse stock split after having received an extension of 180 calendar days from Nasdaq to regain compliance under the stock exchange's minimum bid price requirement.
  • The bamboo charcoal-based products company has to regain compliance, i.e. the closing price of the shares needs to be at least $1 per share or greater for at least 10 consecutive business days, through Apr. 24, 2023.
  • The board approved a reverse stock split at the ratio of 1-for-24 on Oct. 28.
  • The consolidation is expected to be effective on or around Nov. 4, and the trading of shares on a split-adjusted basis is anticipated to begin soon thereafter on a date approved by Nasdaq.
  • After the consolidation, TANH's shares will trade under a new CUSIP.
  • TANH shares were trading -8.40% pre-market.
  • Source: Press Release

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.