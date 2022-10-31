Capstone Copper Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.02, revenue of $308.7M misses by $17.49M
Oct. 31, 2022 8:57 AM ETCapstone Copper Corp. (CSCCF), CS:CABy: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Capstone Copper press release (OTCPK:CSCCF): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.02.
- Revenue of $308.7M (+86.6% Y/Y) misses by $17.49M.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $34.1 million which includes a realized provisional pricing loss of $32.5 million relating to Q2, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $72.3 million in Q3 2021 which included a realized provisional pricing loss of $10 million.
- Operating cash flow before changes in working capital of $13.9 million in Q3 2022 compared to $67.1 million in Q3 2021.
- Total available liquidity1 of $711 million as at September 30, 2022, comprised of $196 million of cash & short-term investments, $405 million of undrawn amounts on our $500 million corporate revolving credit facility as well as $110 million of undrawn amounts on our $520 Mantoverde Development Project facility.
Comments