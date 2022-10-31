Align Technology enters $200M accelerated stock repurchase agreement
Oct. 31, 2022 8:58 AM ETAlign Technology, Inc. (ALGN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) has announced an accelerated stock repurchase agreement with Goldman Sachs to repurchase $200M of its common stock as part of the $1B stock repurchase program announced in May.
- Under the terms of the agreement, the medical device company will receive an initial delivery of ~849K shares.
- The transaction will be funded with cash on hand and is expected to complete by Feb. 1, 2023.
- As of Sep. 30, 2022, Align (ALGN) had ~78.2M shares outstanding and $1.1B in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term and long-term marketable securities.
- After this current accelerated stock repurchase, there will be approximately $250M remaining available under the stock repurchase program.
- In addition to the agreement, company CEO Joe Hogan plans to personally purchase $2M of Align's (ALGN) common stock, in addition to his $2M purchase in May 2022.
- ALGN shares were up 1.10% premarket
