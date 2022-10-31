FDA grants Alzamend Neuro 'Study May Proceed' letter for dementia IND ALZN002

Oct. 31, 2022 8:59 AM ETAlzamend Neuro, Inc. (ALZN)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) has announced receipt of a “Study May Proceed” letter from the U.S. FDA for a phase I/IIA clinical trial under its Investigational New Drug application for an immunotherapy to treat mild to moderate dementia of the Alzheimer’s type.
  • The Co. strongly believe that the ALZN002 patient-specific immunotherapeutic vaccine has the potential to achieve these objectives and bring aid to the millions of Americans afflicted with this devastating disease.
  • "We are advancing the process and expect that the first patient will be dosed in the first quarter of 2023.” said said Stephan Jackman, Chief Executive Officer of Alzamend.
  • ALZN +4.42% premarket to $1.18.

