Rigetti Computing dips 4% on CEO transition

Oct. 31, 2022 9:00 AM ETRGTIBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Rigetti Computing (RGTI) company’s Founder, Dr. Chad Rigetti, will be transitioning from his position as President and CEO to focus on advancing the company’s products and technology.
  • As part of this next phase of growth, the company will conduct a CEO search for Dr. Rigetti’s successor, and Dr. Rigetti will continue to serve in his current role until a successor is identified and assumes the position.
  • SA mentions that the stock has a high risk of performing badly due to declining growth and decelerating momentum.
  • Stock declines 4% pre-market.

