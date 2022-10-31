Capital Power GAAP EPS of $0.20, revenue of $786M beats by $334.48M

Oct. 31, 2022 9:00 AM ETCapital Power Corporation (CPXWF), CPX:CABy: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Capital Power press release (OTCPK:CPXWF): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.20.
  • Revenue of $786M (+108.5% Y/Y) beats by $334.48M.
  • Generated net cash flows from operating activities of $370 million and adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) of $328 million
  • Generated net income of $31 million and a record quarter for adjusted EBITDA of $383 million
  • Increased 2022 annual financial guidance for adjusted EBITDA to $1,300 million to $1,340 million (original guidance of $1,110 million to $1,160 million) and AFFO to $770 million to $810 million (original guidance of $580 million to $630 million)

