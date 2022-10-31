Insperity Non-GAAP EPS of $1.23 beats by $0.27, revenue of $1.44B misses by $10M
Oct. 31, 2022 9:03 AM ETInsperity, Inc. (NSP)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Insperity press release (NYSE:NSP): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.23 beats by $0.27.
- Revenue of $1.44B (+19.0% Y/Y) misses by $10M.
- The average number of worksite employees (“WSEEs”) paid per month increased 17.8% over Q3 2021 to 303,347 WSEEs.
- Adjusted EBITDA up 33% to $79.8M.
- “We are pleased to report continuing strong growth and profitability this quarter and year to date driven by a combination of strong demand for our services and excellent execution by our Insperity employees,” said Paul J. Sarvadi, Insperity chief executive officer and chairman. “We have successfully launched our fall selling and retention campaign, and are focused on finishing an excellent first year of our five year plan and achieving a strong start to 2023.”
