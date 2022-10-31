Iron ore extends its string of losses Monday, with Singapore futures falling as much as 7% to touch its lowest price since early 2019, as rising COVID-19 cases and weaker than expected manufacturing data in China added to concerns over softening demand.

According to Bloomberg, Singapore futures (SCO:COM) fell as much as 7.1% to $75/metric ton, its lowest since January 2019, before rebounding to trade at ~$79.50.

The most-traded January iron ore on China's Dalian exchange ended daytime trading -4.1% at 606.50 yuan/ton ($83.31), after touching its weakest since July 22 at 602.50 yuan/ton, Reuters reported.

Dalian iron ore has dropped more than 30% from its June peak of 890 yuan/ton, and Singapore iron ore has been chopped by more than 50% off an April high above $160.

Zinc leads a decline in industrial metals following the slump in China's economic activity, falling as much as 4.2% to $2,702.50/ton, hitting the lowest level since March 2021.

Copper, tin and aluminum prices drop on the London Metal Exchange while lead rose.

Potentially relevant tickers include (NYSE:RIO), (NYSE:BHP), (NYSE:VALE), (OTCQX:FSUMF), (FCX), (SCCO), (HBM), (TECK), (AA), (CENX), (OTCPK:GLCNF), (OTCPK:GLNCY), (OTCQX:AAUKF), (OTCQX:NGLOY)

"What happens in China matters," but Rio Tinto (RIO) "has a very attractive break-even price, and its excellent financial status means Rio can wait for better days," Tudor Invest Holdings writes in an analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.