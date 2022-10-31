Industrial metals tumble, tracking steep iron ore selloff on gloomy China data

Oct. 31, 2022 8:58 AM ETRio Tinto Group (RIO), BHP, VALEFCX, SCCO, AA, CENX, TECK, FSUMF, AAUKF, GLCNF, HBM, GLNCY, NGLOY, SCO:COMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments

Reclaimer working on an iron ore site under blue sky

CUHRIG/E+ via Getty Images

Iron ore extends its string of losses Monday, with Singapore futures falling as much as 7% to touch its lowest price since early 2019, as rising COVID-19 cases and weaker than expected manufacturing data in China added to concerns over softening demand.

According to Bloomberg, Singapore futures (SCO:COM) fell as much as 7.1% to $75/metric ton, its lowest since January 2019, before rebounding to trade at ~$79.50.

The most-traded January iron ore on China's Dalian exchange ended daytime trading -4.1% at 606.50 yuan/ton ($83.31), after touching its weakest since July 22 at 602.50 yuan/ton, Reuters reported.

Dalian iron ore has dropped more than 30% from its June peak of 890 yuan/ton, and Singapore iron ore has been chopped by more than 50% off an April high above $160.

Zinc leads a decline in industrial metals following the slump in China's economic activity, falling as much as 4.2% to $2,702.50/ton, hitting the lowest level since March 2021.

Copper, tin and aluminum prices drop on the London Metal Exchange while lead rose.

Potentially relevant tickers include (NYSE:RIO), (NYSE:BHP), (NYSE:VALE), (OTCQX:FSUMF), (FCX), (SCCO), (HBM), (TECK), (AA), (CENX), (OTCPK:GLCNF), (OTCPK:GLNCY), (OTCQX:AAUKF), (OTCQX:NGLOY)

"What happens in China matters," but Rio Tinto (RIO) "has a very attractive break-even price, and its excellent financial status means Rio can wait for better days," Tudor Invest Holdings writes in an analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.