Arthur J. Gallagher acquires f3 Companies
Oct. 31, 2022 9:09 AM ETArthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) has acquired wealth management platform, f3 Companies.
- Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
- The deal covers Burnsville, Minnesota-based f3Logic; Burnsville, Minnesota-based f3Investment Management; Richmond, Virginia-based Financial Consultants of America; Wakefield, Massachusetts-based Compass Point Retirement Planning; and Burnsville, Minnesota-based Kusske Financial Asset Management.
- The f3 Companies are a wealth management platform with over $1B in assets under advisement. It provides retirement planning and financial advisory services to individuals, individual advisors and registered investment advisory firms.
- The businesses will continue to operate from their current locations under the direction of Jeff Leonard, Gallagher's North American Business Line Leader for Financial and Retirement Services.
Comments