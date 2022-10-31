Accenture Federal Services bags $650M veteran affairs healthcare innovation contract
Oct. 31, 2022 9:09 AM ETACNBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Accenture Federal Services, a subsidiary of Accenture (ACN), has earned a spot on a Department of Veterans Affairs (or VHA) contract that will deliver innovative healthcare technology solutions that can be scaled into clinical production.
- The Accelerating VA Innovation and Learning (or AVAIL) contract provides VHA and the Office of Healthcare Innovation and Learning (or OHIL) with the ability to fast-track the design, development, and testing of healthcare innovations.
- The AVAIL contract has a ceiling of $650M.
- Company will now compete for task orders on this five-year ID/IQ contract vehicle.
