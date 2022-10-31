ALX Oncology inks up to $100M loan agreement to develop cancer drug evorpacept
Oct. 31, 2022 9:16 AM ETALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) said it signed an agreement with Oxford Finance and Silicon Valley Bank for up to $100M in non-dilutive financing to support the development of cancer drug candidate evorpacept.
- Under the agreement, ALX drew $10M of an initial $50M million tranche at closing, with the remaining $40M available through the end of 2023.
- The company also has access up to an additional $50M with $12.5M available in two tranches based on milestones related to developing evorpacept and one pre-clinical product candidate; $25M would be available at the lenders' will.
- "With ability to draw down up to $50 million of the facility at our discretion, we expect to be able to extend our cash runway to mid-2025," said ALX CFO Peter Garcia.
Comments