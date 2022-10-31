First Wave rises 12% on tie up with Rho for phase 2 trial of cystic fibrosis, chronic pancreatitis treatment

Oct. 31, 2022 9:13 AM ETFirst Wave BioPharma, Inc. (FWBI)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) is trading 12% higher after the company said it had entered into an agreement with a contract research organization (CRO), Rho, for its Phase 2 clinical trial of enteric microgranule delivery formulation for adrulipase to treat exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) associated with cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis.
  • The mid-stage trial is expected to begin prior to the close of 2022.
  • Under the agreement, Rho will manage the Phase 2 clinical trial of the microgranule drug delivery formulation of adrulipase.
  • Adrulipase is designed to break up fat molecules in the digestive tract of EPI patients so that they can be absorbed as nutrients.

