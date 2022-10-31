Dell gets a new, ho-hum hold rating and view from Jefferies

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) was set to start the week on a ho-hum note after Jefferies analyst Kyle McNealy gave a ho-hum assessment of the computer tech company with a new stock rating of hold.

McNealy said there appears to be a "stabilizing" combination of server shipments across enterprise customers that should benefit Dell (DELL) next year. McNealy said he doesn't see Dell's (DELL) share of the server business "getting much smaller than it is now."

As for PCs, McNealy said Dell's (DELL) PC business has grown between 17% and 35% over the past four quarters, which he said reflects "the post-pandemic turning point."

However, McNealy said that recent reports about broad weakness in the PC market suggests that Dell (DELL) will see some pressure on profit margins in its PC business, or what Dell (DELL) calls its client solutions group. McNealy said such earnings pressure "could get more substantial if the PC market deteriorates further."

McNealy also gives Dell's (DELL) stock a price target of $39 a share.

Wall Street analysts and Seeking Alpha authors for give Dell's (DELL) stock a buy rating, but the stock gets a consensus hold rating from Seeking Alpha's quant system, which historically outperforms the stock market.