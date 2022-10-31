Sinclair, Disney set ABC affiliate renewals into 2026
Oct. 31, 2022 9:16 AM ETSinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI), DISBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) and Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) have renewed ABC network affiliations across all Sinclair stations into 2026.
- The deal also includes renewed affiliations for three stations to which Sinclair provides sales and services under joint sales agreements, in Rochester, N.Y., and Traverse City, Mich.
- “We look forward to continuing to work closely with the Sinclair team to serve our mutual viewers via the ABC brand affiliation and its unrivaled network programming while driving strong results across these 30 important local markets well into the future,” says Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution's John Rouse.
