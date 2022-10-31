EHang, HAECO explore partnership in advanced air mobility
Oct. 31, 2022 9:17 AM ETEHang Holdings Limited (EH)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) has signed a MOU regarding the potential partnership with Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Co., a subsidiary of Swire Group and a world leading aircraft engineering and maintenance company.
- The two parties plan to cooperate in multiple areas such as manufacturing and assembly, continued airworthiness, digital platforms, aircraft maintenance, and talent training.
- The focus is to co-develop systems and solutions that cater to the needs of continued airworthiness and after-sales maintenance services in preparation for the commercial operation of EH216-S, EHang’s passenger-grade autonomous aerial vehicle.
- "This partnership is a critical step EHang has taken for its strategic goal of becoming an urban air mobility platform operator, and it will also drive the emerging global UAM industry to explore more comprehensive, efficient, and sustainable operating service mechanism and ecosystem.” said Xin Fang, COO of EHang.
Comments