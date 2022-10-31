Flowserve and Chart Industries join hands to aid hydrogen economy
Oct. 31, 2022
- Flowserve (FLS) and Chart Industries (GTLS) enter an agreement to support the growth of hydrogen as an alternative, cleaner fuel source.
- As part of this agreement, Flowserve will acquire in-process R&D related to Chart’s liquid hydrogen fueling pump and will be Chart’s sole manufacturer and supplier of the pump once commercial production has begun.
- “Chart is proud to be recognized as a leader in the clean energy transition by providing technology, equipment and services related to the Nexus of Clean™ - clean power, clean water, clean food and clean industrials,” said Jillian Evanko, Chart Industries chief executive officer. “By partnering with a global flow control leader like Flowserve, we can accelerate the adoption of hydrogen infrastructure utilizing both teams’ core expertise.”
