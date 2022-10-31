Flowserve and Chart Industries join hands to aid hydrogen economy

Oct. 31, 2022 9:21 AM ETFLS, GTLSBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Flowserve (FLS) and Chart Industries (GTLS) enter an agreement to support the growth of hydrogen as an alternative, cleaner fuel source.
  • As part of this agreement, Flowserve will acquire in-process R&D related to Chart’s liquid hydrogen fueling pump and will be Chart’s sole manufacturer and supplier of the pump once commercial production has begun.
  • “Chart is proud to be recognized as a leader in the clean energy transition by providing technology, equipment and services related to the Nexus of Clean™ - clean power, clean water, clean food and clean industrials,” said Jillian Evanko, Chart Industries chief executive officer. “By partnering with a global flow control leader like Flowserve, we can accelerate the adoption of hydrogen infrastructure utilizing both teams’ core expertise.”

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.