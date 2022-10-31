Helbiz enters equity line credit facility of up to $13.9M
Oct. 31, 2022 9:34 AM ETHLBZBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Helbiz (HLBZ) has entered into a $13.9M common stock standby equity line purchase agreement with Yorkville Advisors.
- Under the agreement, company has the option, but not the obligation, to issue and sell up to $13.9M in equity at the time of company’s choosing during the term of the agreement.
- New shares will be issued at a discounted price of 95% of the lowest volume-weighted average price, if company and the investor agree, at 92.0% of the pricing period set out in the advance notice.
- The agreement will continue for two years.
- “This financing is to pursue our strategic growth plan as it provides us valuable flexibility and access to capital. The equity purchase agreement structure provides us with flexibility to continue business investment that creates long-term value. We have the ability to draw from the facility at the time of our choosing during the term of the agreement. While we are not obligated to issue shares or to utilize the full amount under the current facility, the agreement with Yorkville Advisors provides Helbiz a consistent and committed source of capital to fund our growth.” said Giulio Profumo, CFO.
