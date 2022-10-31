AIM ImmunoTech says court denies activist request on board nominees
Oct. 31, 2022 9:35 AM ETAIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) said a Delaware court announced on Monday that it denied an activist request for a preliminary injunction that sought to require the company accept his director nominations. AIM rose 6.1%.
- AIM ImmunoTech (AIM) previously announced that Jonathan Jorgl's director nominations didn't comply with AIM's bylaws and are "invalid." AIM said that any director nominations made by Jorgl will be disregarded and not nominees will note be recognized at the annual meeting scheduled for Thursday.
- “We are gratified by the Court’s decision and believe it is a victory for all shareholders," AIM CEO Thomas Equels said in a statement.
Comments