Palatin stock dips on $10M securities offering
Oct. 31, 2022 9:36 AM ETPalatin Technologies, Inc. (PTN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) shares fell 8% on Monday after the biopharmaceutical company announced an offering of common stock and warrants.
- The firm entered into a definitive agreement with a single healthcare-focused institutional investor for the issuance and sale of an aggregate of 1,818,182 shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,818,182 shares of common stock, at a purchase price of $5.50 per share and accompanying warrant.
- The warrants will be exercisable commencing six months following the issuance date, will expire five and one-half years following the issuance date and have an exercise price of $5.83 per share.
- Proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $10M; net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.
- The offering is expected to close around November 2, 2022.
