Mohamed El-Erian: Chances of a soft landing are 'meager'

Former PIMCO head Mohamed El-Erian said Monday that the chances that rising interest rates would push the U.S. economy into a recession have become "uncomfortably high" as the Federal Reserve continues to scramble to get inflation under control.

While he doesn't think the odds of a downturn have hit 100%, the advisor to Allianz and Gramercy told CNBC that it will be difficult for the central bank to avoid a recession, given how quickly it has been forced to push rates higher.

"Is there some possibility of a soft landing? Yes, but it is meager," he said. "For a soft landing to have happened, the Fed should have started moving a year ago and not waited and then had to front-load all these rate increases."

Looking ahead, El-Erian was relatively upbeat about avoiding a long-term stagflationary situation, saying there was nothing "preordained" about a long period of high inflation and stagnant growth. However, he added that it depended on whether authorities would use the policy tools available to them.

"We have the tools and we have the policies to avoid this long period of stagflation but the question is: will the political system allow these tools to be deployed in a continuous manner?" he asked.

Turning to the upcoming Fed decision, due out on Wednesday, El-Erian noted that Fed policymakers have a "really tough balance to strike" by convincing markets that they remain serious about fighting inflation without sparking a panic with an overly aggressive stance.

Discussing the recent equity rally, El-Erian argued that stocks (SPY) (SP500) had rebounded recently as part of a "liquidity rally." However, he contended that the upswing could only be sustained if the fundamentals improved as well.

