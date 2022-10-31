Capstone Green on pace to reach 50MW of EaaS contracts in 2023

Oct. 31, 2022 1:27 PM ETCapstone Green Energy Corporation (CGRN)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
  • Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) gets several new rental contracts on Energy-as-a-Service basis, having at least 39 MW EaaS contracts so far, and expects to hit its 50 MW target by March 31, 2023.
  • "Capstone is seeing ongoing strong customer demand across multiple industries for its EaaS long-term rental services. The growth has been robust, with 7 MW under contract in March 2021 and 26 MW under contract in March 2022. Today EaaS agreements are approaching 40 MW” - President and CEO Darren Jamison
  • Capstone developed a “re-rent” strategy, where an existing customer’s pre-owned microturbine unit, that is not being utilized, is deployed it into the company's EaaS customer base, in order to to accelerate growth.

