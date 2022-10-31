Cargojet (OTCPK:CGJTF) shares carried higher on Monday after posting a big bottom line beat in its Q3 earnings report.

The Ontario-based air carrier notched $2.18 in adjusted earnings per share alongside $232.7M in revenue for the third quarter. Analysts had anticipated $1.75 and $244.15M, respectively. Gross margin also expanded by 360 basis points over the prior year, promoting the strong profit beat despite somewhat disappointing sales figures.

"By aligning our long-term commercial interests, we expect greater endurance of volumes with our strategic customers even if global volumes soften during a recessionary period," CEO Dr. Ajay Virmani said. "The continued global increase in e-commerce demand has produced strong growth in our Domestic and ACMI business segments during the Quarter. We continue to monitor various macro risks including a potential recession, which may have impact on consumer spending. As such, Cargojet continues to carefully manage its strategy to match the capacity required with actual customer demand.”

He added that the air carrier has worked carefully to increase its on-time performance to 99.7%.

Shares of the Canadian cargo carrier rose 3.6% shortly after Monday’s market open.

