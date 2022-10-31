Ensysce says oxycodone formulation indicated potential for abuse deterrence
- Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC), a biotech focused on pain medications, announced Monday that PF614, an oxycodone formulation developed using the company's Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection platform demonstrated abuse-deterrent characteristics compared to crushed oxycodone.
- The human abuse potential (HAP) study was designed to compare intranasal PF614 against crushed oxycodone immediate-release (IR) tablets.
- The trial with "drug liking" as the primary measure involved 26 non-dependent, recreational opioid users.
- According to the company, those who took intranasal PF614 had a lower peak "drug liking" than those who received crushed IR oxycodone (p = 0.0133).
- In terms of the secondary endpoint of "take drug again," there were statistically significant differences compared to crushed IR oxycodone intranasal, Ensysce (ENSC) added.
- The data from the HAP trial is expected to support abuse-deterrent labeling for PF614 when the drug is approved, the company's interim medical chief Dr. William Schmidt noted.
