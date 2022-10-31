Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) -3.7% in early Monday trading after leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva won Brazil's presidential election, narrowly defeating incumbent Jair Bolsonaro, pledging a return to state-driven economic growth.

Lula's election extends a wave of recent leftist victories in Latin America, including Chile, Colombia and Argentina; he previously served as Brazil's president during 2003-10.

Downgrading Petrobras (PBR) to Neutral from Outperform, J.P. Morgan noted the new administration has openly criticized how the company has been run and discussed likely changes at the company, perhaps on capital allocation and pricing policy for fuels sold domestically.

The plan from Lula's PT party calls for Petrobras (PBR) to invest in refineries in order to allow Brazil to depend less on imported fuel, and calls for implementing a mechanism that would create a "Brazilian price" for fuels, JPM said.

While many investor concerns already are priced in Petrobras' (PBR) shares, and governance and general public scrutiny will play an important role at the company, the stock price "will not fully reflect fundamentals until investors have clarity on exactly what will change at the company," which should take at least six months, JPM said.

The political risk is too high to hold Petrobras (PBR) shares, Ricardo Fernandez writes in an analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.