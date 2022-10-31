Farmer Bros rejigs board, inks cooperation deal with shareholders JCP & 22NW
Oct. 31, 2022 10:02 AM ETFarmer Bros. Co. (FARM)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor12 Comments
- Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) said Monday it inked a cooperation deal with JCP Investment Management and 22NW, which together own ~15.7% of its outstanding stock.
- Farmer Bros (FARM) will appoint Bradley Radoff as an independent director.
- The company will nominate another candidate as independent director to replace Charles Marcy, who plans to retire. Christopher Mottern will also retire from the board, effective Jun. 30.
- The size of the board will not exceed eight after Mottern retires.
- Farmer Bros (FARM) also agreed to form a new board committee to review strategic alternatives and capital allocation initiatives.
- JCP agreed to withdraw its notice of intent to nominate director candidates, and both JCP and 22NW will cease all solicitation and other activities in connection with Farmer Bros' (FARM) 2022 annual meeting.
- JCP and 22NW also agreed to customary standstill provisions and voting commitments.
- Shares of Farmer Bros (FARM) edged 2.3% higher.
- JCP Investment last month disclosed a 6.7% stake in Farmer Bros (FARM) and its intent to nominate three candidates for election to the board.
