TotalEnergies announces oil discovery in the Sépia area
Oct. 31, 2022 9:54 AM ETTotalEnergies SE (TTE)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) has announced an oil discovery by the Pedunculo well, located in the north-west of the Sépia oil field, ~250 km off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
- This discovery lies within the Sépia Coparticipated Area, which covers the Sépia Transfer of Rights contract and the Sepia ToR Surplus Production Sharing Contract awarded in December 2021.
- The Sépia Co-participated Area is operated by Petrobras, with a stake of 51.9%.
- TotalEnergies holds 19.2% net interest, alongside QatarEnergy (14.4%) and Petronas (14.4%) and the Sépia shared reservoir is currently producing 170K barrels of oil/day.
