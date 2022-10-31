Uber (NYSE:UBER) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.06 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.12B (+67.4% Y/Y).

Company Q2 results showed a 15% jump in price as sales beat estimates, surpasses 10M subscriptions

Company has surged most since November 2020 after Q2 beat, Wedbush says recovery 'continues'

Recent news among peers that could a value read 'Lyft slips as RBC downgrades over concerns of 'structural headwinds,' Uber's advantages'

Among recent news, 'Why did Uber shares fall 10% Tuesday? A Biden Administration proposal cuts deep' and 'Uber teams up with Marqeta, Mastercard to offer drivers faster payouts, fuel rewards'

More, 'Uber launches Journey Ads division to drive ad business growth'

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 26 upward revisions and 3 downward.

Comparing performance to the peers over the last six months, Uber slumped 12%, whereas the boarder market depicted here by S&P 500 dropped ~9.6%. YTD Uber has dropped about 40%.

Stock has a SA Authors rating of Hold with commentary that says: 'Uber: There Are These Things That Might Make It A Strong Sell' and 'Wall Street Analysts Have Been Too Optimistic On Uber Outlook' and 'Uber: Time To Buy, More Good News On The Way'; Sell side rating of Strong Buy with target price of $45.92; Quant rating of Hold with highest grades given to momentum and growth.

A look at comparative ratings show: