SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) +7.7% in Monday's trading after reporting strong gains in Q3 GAAP earnings and revenues, and raising its full-year year forecast for adjusted EBITDA, citing higher export margins in its domestic coke plants.

Q3 profit jumped to $41.4M, or $0.49/share, from $23M, or $0.27/share, in the year-earlier quarter, and adjusted EBITDA increased 13% Y/Y to a record quarterly high of $83.7M.

Q3 revenues rose to $516.8M from $366.5M, helped by higher coal prices and favorable export pricing of coking coal.

SunCoke (SXC) raised its full-year forecast for adjusted EBITDA to above $285M, up from earlier guidance of $270M-$285M; the company also raised guidance for full-year free cash flow to $120M-$135M and still expects full-year capital spending at ~$80M.

SunCoke (SXC) also declared an $0.08/share quarterly dividend.