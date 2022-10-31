Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) is slotted as Morgan Stanley's top pick in the airlines sector due to the airline company's strong franchise, management team, balance sheet, exposure to the rising tide in both leisure and corporate - as well as idiosyncratic catalysts called out like the MAX rollout, credit card agreement, and GDS integration. The firm also thinks LUV will stand out as investors return to the airline sector.

The solid read from Morgan Stanley on Southwest Airlines (LUV) followed the airline company's Q3 earnings report and conference call from last week that were viewed favorably.

Analyst Ravi Shanker: "Despite a soft 3Q print and an in-lineish 4Q guide, LUV mgmt. exuded confidence on the call that their operational reliability was back on track and this gave them runway to push topline higher and CASMxF lower into 2023."

The 2023 guidance from LUV was said to show improved shows visibility and control over costs, as well as more visibility beyond a three-month horizon.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on LUV is flashing Buy and the airline stock has the 9th highest quant score in the global airline sector.

Sector watch - Air travel demand: Durable into 2023 or destined to decline.