What to expect from Eli Lilly Q3 2022 Earnings

Oct. 31, 2022 10:38 AM ETEli Lilly and Company (LLY)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.93 (-0.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.91B (+2.1% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, LLY has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 8 downward.
  • Last quarter, the company stock fell after the company missed expectations for its 2Q 2022 revenue with the first topline contraction since 2Q 2020. Worldwide revenue for last quarter dropped ~4% YoY to ~$6.5B on a reported basis as sales from COVID-19 antibodies missed Street forecasts
  • The company had lowered its earnings guidance for 2022 to $7.90 – $8.05 on a non-GAAP basis from $8.15 to $8.30. Analysts estimate $7.95.
  • Earlier this month, LLY said its Q3 2022 financial results will include in-process research and development (IPR&D) and development milestone charges of ~$62.4M resulting in a $0.06 charge to GAAP and non-GAAP EPS.
  • During the quarter, Lilly won FDA approval for its oral lung cancer medication Retevmo under the agency’s accelerated approval for certain adult patients with solid tumors with a specific genetic makeup.
  • Earlier this month, Lilly announced it was acquiring hearing loss gene therapy maker Akouos (AKUS) for ~$487M plus contingent value right (CVR) worth up to $610M.
  • LLY has risen ~32% YTD and is trading close to its 52-week high price of $362. The stock's price today is $359.9.
  • Also read, Eli Lilly Is Now Worth More Than Nvidia, A Correction Seems Highly Likely.
  • Read - Eli Lilly's Donanemab: Nearing The End Of The Line For Anti-Amyloid Drugs.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.