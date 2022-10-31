What to expect from Eli Lilly Q3 2022 Earnings
Oct. 31, 2022 10:38 AM ETEli Lilly and Company (LLY)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.93 (-0.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.91B (+2.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LLY has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 8 downward.
- Last quarter, the company stock fell after the company missed expectations for its 2Q 2022 revenue with the first topline contraction since 2Q 2020. Worldwide revenue for last quarter dropped ~4% YoY to ~$6.5B on a reported basis as sales from COVID-19 antibodies missed Street forecasts
- The company had lowered its earnings guidance for 2022 to $7.90 – $8.05 on a non-GAAP basis from $8.15 to $8.30. Analysts estimate $7.95.
- Earlier this month, LLY said its Q3 2022 financial results will include in-process research and development (IPR&D) and development milestone charges of ~$62.4M resulting in a $0.06 charge to GAAP and non-GAAP EPS.
- During the quarter, Lilly won FDA approval for its oral lung cancer medication Retevmo under the agency’s accelerated approval for certain adult patients with solid tumors with a specific genetic makeup.
- Earlier this month, Lilly announced it was acquiring hearing loss gene therapy maker Akouos (AKUS) for ~$487M plus contingent value right (CVR) worth up to $610M.
- LLY has risen ~32% YTD and is trading close to its 52-week high price of $362. The stock's price today is $359.9.
