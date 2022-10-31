NetApp hitting 'sweet spot' as Jefferies set new buy rating on storage leader's shares

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) shares started the week dipping into the red Monday even as Jefferies analyst Kyle McNealy took an upbeat view of the storage-technology management company with a new buy rating on its stock.

McNealy also initiated his coverage of NetApp (NTAP) with a price target of $88 a share, and said the company is "hitting the sweet spot" in terms of its business with its transition to all-flash storage, as well as public cloud services.

McNealy said NetApp's (NTAP) position in the data center market has it in "a favorable environment for storage vendors with enterprise digitization driving data growth." Additionally, McNealy said the company's all-flash transition "will continue to be a nice tailwind" for NetApp (NTAP) to grow its share "a few points faster than the total market and at increasingly higher margins."

NetApp (NTAP) shares slipped by about 1% Monday. Wall Street analysts currently have a consensus buy rating on NetApp's (NTAP) stock, while Seeking Alpha authors give the shares a strong buy rating. Seeking Alpha's (NTAP) quant system, which historically outperforms the stock market, is a little less enthusiastic, and gives NetApp's (NTAP) shares a hold rating.