Y-mAbs downgraded to neutral at Wedbush following omburtamab panel vote

Oct. 31, 2022 10:51 AM ETY-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (YMAB)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Wall Street sign, New York City, USA

mbbirdy

  • Wedbush has downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) to neutral following a US FDA panel's unanimously decision Friday to reject omburtamab for pediatric neuroblastoma.
  • The firm cut its price target to $6 from $21 (~33% downside based on Friday's close).
  • Analyst David Nierengarten said that it is now highly unlikely the FDA will approve the candidate by the action date of Nov. 30. He has also removed omburtamab from his valuation.
  • "Without approval...we believe the company will have to finance in the near-term on less favorable terms," Nierengarten wrote. "With growth questions around naxitamab [in phase 2 for neuroblastoma] and lacking other catalysts for shares, we are moving to the sidelines."
  • Y-mAbs (YMAB) is down 51% in Monday morning trading.
  • Despite the latest setback, read why Seeking Alpha contributor Jonathan Faison sees Y-mAbs (YMAB) as a hold.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.