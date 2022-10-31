TuSimple Holdings downgraded to Sell amid investigation-driven tumble

Oct. 31, 2022

RBC Capital Markets moved their rating on TuSimple Holdings (NASDAQ:TSP) to Underperform from a prior Sector Perform after the firm’s CEO was suddenly removed.

On Monday, the company announced that CEO Xiaodi Hou was terminated as a result of an ongoing internal investigation. The company’s relationship with Chinese startup Hydron was previously the subject of media reports suggesting a federal investigation is also underway.

A search for a new CEO is currently underway.

“Internal investigation led to replacement of CEO and yet more uncertainty around the company,” the bank’s analysts stated in a succinct downgrade note. “We are downgrading the stock to Underperform seeing an even further road back to credibility and no immediate catalyst for investors to get involved.”

A $4 price target was assigned to the stock. Shares declined over 40% on Monday.

Aside from the steep slide for TuSimple on its company-specific issues, a number of EV startups and Chinese manufacturers fell sharply on Monday. Li Auto (LI) -5.55%, Xpeng (XPEV) -2.47%, .Niu Technologies (NIU) -3.52%, Mullen Automotive (MULN) -3.47%, and Sono Group (SEV) -1.5% were among decliners on the day, though each drop paled in comparison to TuSimple’s trajectory.

