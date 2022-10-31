Alliance Resources tumbles after coal producer misses results consensus
Oct. 31, 2022 11:27 AM ETAlliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor2 Comments
- U.S coal producer Alliance Resources Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) on Monday missed profit and revenue estimates for the third quarter, sending its shares down as much as 5.4% in early trading.
- ARLP reported Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.25 that missed expectations by 22 cents, and revenue of $628.42M (+51.3% Y/Y) came short by at least $42.35M.
- Other metrics: Q3 total operating expenses $450.3M, up by >$100M due to increased coal sales volumes and ongoing inflationary cost pressures, total coal sold 9.185M tons (+8.1% Y/Y), coal sales price per ton $59.94 vs $42.65.
- ARLP expects to add up to 2M tons of Illinois basin production next year, and says potential shipping delays may lead to defer some of this year’s contracted tons into early next year.
- "In the near term, inflation pressures and continuing transportation challenges are the most significant issues our coal operations and marketing teams are managing. Rail performance has recently improved but low water levels and lock outages have impacted both exports destined for the U.S. Gulf and domestic barge traffic." - President and CEO Joseph W. Craft III
- Expects 2022 total coal sales between 35.5M tons - 35.9M tons, capex of $300M to $325M.
- As of Friday's close, ARLP stock has nearly doubled in value since the beginning of the year on the Nasdaq.
Comments (2)