GSK barred from bulk drug purchasing program in China for 18 months
Oct. 31, 2022 11:27 AM ETGSK plc (GSK)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Chinese authorities have blocked GSK (NYSE:GSK) from participating in the country's bulk drug procurement program for generic medicines until April 29, 2024, from October 31, after finding quality issues related to a prostate drug, the company said on Monday.
- The decision comes after a batch of GSK's (GSK) prostatic hyperplasia treatment dutasteride, commercially known as Avodart, failed a recent quality check.
- China's volume-based procurement (VBP) program aims to increase the use of generic drugs and lower the cost of medicines.
- A GSK (GSK) spokesperson told Reuters that the company offers no other products to the program, under which drugmakers compete to supply products to public hospitals in bulk.
- The company generated about £300K ($345.9K) annual sales from Avodart in China, making up less than 1% of its total sales in the country. Globally, Avodart brought £332 in sales for the company in 2021.
Comments (1)