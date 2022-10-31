GSK barred from bulk drug purchasing program in China for 18 months

  • Chinese authorities have blocked GSK (NYSE:GSK) from participating in the country's bulk drug procurement program for generic medicines until April 29, 2024, from October 31, after finding quality issues related to a prostate drug, the company said on Monday.
  • The decision comes after a batch of GSK's (GSK) prostatic hyperplasia treatment dutasteride, commercially known as Avodart, failed a recent quality check.
  • China's volume-based procurement (VBP) program aims to increase the use of generic drugs and lower the cost of medicines.
  • A GSK (GSK) spokesperson told Reuters that the company offers no other products to the program, under which drugmakers compete to supply products to public hospitals in bulk.
  • The company generated about £300K ($345.9K) annual sales from Avodart in China, making up less than 1% of its total sales in the country. Globally, Avodart brought £332 in sales for the company in 2021.

