Shares of Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) shot up 39% in late morning trading in the wake of positive remarks about the stock last week by CNBC commentator Jim Cramer.

Getty shares opened at $5.05, hitting a high of $7.55 mid-morning. The stock recently changed hands at $7.03 at approximately 11:35 a.m. ET.

Cramer mentioned the stock during his "Mad Money" show on CNBC last Thursday night. The commentator said that while he wasn't a SPAC fan, Getty "may be actually worth looking at."

Getty shares rose 7% on Friday, the day after Cramer's comments. The company did not appear to make any filings or issue any news since Thursday. The stock had been trending downward since mid-August.

Getty announced a partnership with AI visual content tool developer BRIA last Tuesday.

The visual images marketer went public in July through a merger with SPAC CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II that valued the company at around $4.8B.

