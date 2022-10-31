Silicom rallies after double digit earnings growth: Q3 Results
Oct. 31, 2022 11:48 AM ETSilicom Ltd. (SILC)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) shares rose sharply after the company posted 19% growth in third quarter's revenue with solid current quarter's guidance.
- The Israel-based networking solutions provider reported revenue of $39.2M (+19% Y/Y), notching 14% growth in first nine-months revenue.
- Operating margin reached 18.4%.
- "While the ongoing components crisis has impacted our revenues to some extent, our ability to maintain a relatively high delivery rate worked to our benefit with both existing and new customers," commented Silicom's President and CEO Liron Eizenman.
- Net income was $6M or $0.88 per share. Non-GAAP EPS stood at $1.01.
- Guidance: Q4 2022 revenue is expected to range between $43-$45M, reflecting growth of about 21% at the midpoint.
- "While multiple design wins continue to drive high demand for our products, our ability to deliver continues to be impacted to some extent by the global components crisis, which, despite signs of some lessening, is still expected to continue into 2023," the company said.
- SILC stock is up 10% on Monday.
