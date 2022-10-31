BHP, Rio Tinto to team up on new tailings technology

BHP (NYSE:BHP) and Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) said Monday they will collaborate to advance the development of new technology to increase water recovery from mine tailings, which they said will reduce potential safety risks and environmental footprints associated with tailings storage facilities.

Under the agreement, the two parties said they will initially test the large-volume filter unit at a BHP-owned (BHP) copper mine in Chile, which would remove up to 80% of the water in the tailings stream before it is deposited in a storage facility.

The pilot will assess the scalability and cost-effectiveness of a large-scale tailings filter unit for global mining operations.

Pilot construction is due to begin in early 2023 and operations are scheduled to commence in early 2024.

