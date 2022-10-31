Helix Energy to decommission subsea wells for Shell Brasil

Oct. 31, 2022

  • Helix Energy Solutions (HLX) bags a deepwater well decommissioning contract from Shell Brasil for a project located offshore Brazil in the Campos Basin.
  • The project is expected to start early 2024 for at least 12 months, with customer options to extend.
  • Contract work for Helix will include plug and abandonment services on subsea wells located in the Bijupira and Salema fields.
  • Helix will provide the riser-based well intervention vessel Q7000, a 10k Intervention Riser System, and remotely operated vehicles, to plug the wells.
  • Shares of the company were +5.9% at midday on Monday. HLX stock more than doubled YTD in value since last close.

