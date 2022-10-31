Fresenius under pressure to make changes as activist Elliott takes 3% stake - Bloomberg

Oct. 31, 2022 12:07 PM ETFresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

  • Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) is under pressure to make changes after the company cut its 2022 financial outlook and it was disclosed activist investor Elliott Investment Management now has a 3% stake in the company, Bloomberg reported.
  • The financial news service said Elliott believes that structural changes are needed.
  • During a Q3 2022 financial call earlier Monday, Fresenius (FMS) CEO Michael Sen admitted the company needed a "reset. We are reviewing every business, top-to-bottom and at fast pace. And while this happens, we have to reduce costs to deal with a tough environment"
  • In its 2022 outlook, Fresenius (FMS) lowered its fiscal year net income range and now expects a decline of high-teens to mid-twenties percentage range.
  • Shares are up 5% in early Monday afternoon trading.
  • A Bloomberg report earlier this month first hinted at Elliott's stake in the company, saying it was looking at potentially seeking a break up of the health care conglomerate.

