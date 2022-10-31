BP set for strong Q3 show as oil pricing tailwinds continue
- BP (NYSE:BP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, before market open.
- During the quarter, the company has faced a number of headlines. This includes a fire at a Toledo refinery that resulted in the death of two workers, threats from the Biden administration over fuel exports and lawsuits in California and New Jersey.
- BP has since laid off most contractors at its Toledo refinery, indicating the plant will experience a prolonged shutdown.
- On the other hand, the $4.1B acquisition of Archaea Energy and a commitment to buybacks has assuaged some investor concerns. In August, a big dividend hike helped lift shares after a positive Q2 earnings result.
- Strong oil prices will also continue to be a tailwind for BP in Q3, as it has for oil and gas sector peers Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX).
- BP expects refining margins to remain high as well for Q3, offset partially by a continued high level of turnaround activity and elevated energy prices.
- Upstream production is expected to stay broadly flat due to planned maintenance activity in high margin regions. There is also uncertainty around the Ukraine conflict and consumer demand changes driven by inflationary pressures.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.95 (+97.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $60.93B (+68.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BP has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.
