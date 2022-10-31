Gritstone bio adds 14% after bullish view from Piper Sandler

  • Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) gained ~14% on Monday after Piper Sandler initiated its coverage with an Overweight recommendation, noting that the recently announced Phase 1 data for the biotech’s COVID-19 shot validates its vaccine technology for other infectious diseases.
  • Piper Sandler analyst Edward Tenthoff with a $6 per share target on the stock, also highlighted upcoming catalysts for the company, including initial data expected in H2 2023 from a Phase 2/3 trial for an individualized cancer vaccine.
  • Under its CORAL program, designed to evaluate its approach for infectious diseases, Gritstone (GRTS) runs studies to assess the potential of self-amplifying mRNA (samRNA) in generating B cell and T cell immunity against SARS-CoV-2.
  • Last week, the company said data from ongoing CORAL-BOOST and CORAL-CEPI trials indicated tolerability and immunogenicity of samRNA vaccine candidates against COVID-19 as a primary dose and a booster shot.

