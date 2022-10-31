Global Payments stock slides as investors weigh Q3 results; still called a Buy at Truist

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) stock gapped down 7.1% in Monday morning trading as investors assessed the company's Q3 profit that matched the average Wall Street estimate along with full-year guidance that was reaffirmed.

Truist analyst Andrew Jeffrey, though, reiterated Global Payments (GPN) as a Buy as the credit card and payment processing firm is positioned for high-single long-term organic revenue growth as well as modest operating leverage, he wrote in a note.

Still, the company's pending acquisition of EVO Payments (EVOP) could add pressure to its price-to-earnings ratio as mergers and acquisitions likely won't take hold after the takeover closes in Q1 2023, Jeffrey warned. In order for Global (GPN) to generate outsized returns, the company may "be forced to either break Global apart, creating a pure-play Merchant business, or sell the co to a larger Legacy FinTech or private equity," he added.

That kind of shakeup could occur after the completion of its EVO (EVOP) acquisition since the merchant acquirer and payment processor brings fast-growing ePayments markets such as Poland and Mexico, making GPN a more attractive to a potential suitor, the note said. Seeking Alpha contributor InvestOh Trader, who views GPN as a Buy, made similar remarks saying the potential acquisition of EVOP will make GPN more appealing due to the latter's accelerating total addressable market.

Overall, Jeffrey has lowered his 2023 EPS estimate to $10.56 from $10.71, compared with the $10.73 consensus. His Buy rating agrees with the average Wall Street rating of Buy, though disagrees with the Quant's Hold rating.

Elsewhere, KBW analyst Vasundhara Govil attributed Global's (GPN) intraday stock slump to "revenue weakness and outlook (although mostly driven by foreign exchange and lower Netspend revenues)."

Earlier, Global Payments Non-GAAP EPS of $2.48 in-line, revenue of $2.28B beats by $240M.