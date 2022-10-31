Textainer Group Holdings Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022 12:09 PM ETTextainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Textainer Group Holdings (NYSE:TGH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.51 (-0.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $213.22M (+8.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TGH has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.
