TrueCar stock takes off after JP Morgan double-upgrade

Oct. 31, 2022 12:11 PM ETTrueCar, Inc. (TRUE)By: Kevin P. Curran, SA News Editor

Online Auto Seller TrueCar Goes Public On The Nasdaq Exchange

Andrew Burton/Getty Images News

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) shares drove substantially higher after JP Morgan analyst Rajat Gupta moved from a bearish to bullish outlook on Monday.

In a note to clients reassessing ratings across the online auto space after earnings, Gupta took his rating on TrueCar (TRUE) to “Overweight” from a previous “Underweight” as profits are anticipated to recover into 2023. A recovery in dealer inventory and normalization for the auto dealer industry overall are expected to aid TrueCar (TRUE) which, after falling over 55% into Friday’s close, presents an appealing risk/reward proposition.

Gupta did not provide a price target for the stock. Shares of TrueCar (TRUE) rocketed 19.14% near the mid-point of Monday’s trading.

