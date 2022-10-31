Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.70 (-4.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.65B (+31.1% Y/Y).

Preliminary reports had sent jitters to investors and the stock plunged 14% as Q3 sales expected be about $5.6B; adjusted gross margins were roughly 50%, and below the 54% the company had guided to previously.

More preliminary revelations showed: segment-wise, client revenue fell 53% sequentially and 40% Y/Y to $1B, while data center revenue rose 8% sequentially and 45% Y/Y to $1.6B, gaming revenue was flat Q/Q and up 14% Y/Y to $1.6B, while revenue from its embedded segment was up 4% sequentially to $1.3B, largely thanks to its Xilinx acquisition which closed earlier this year.

Over the last 2 years, AMD has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 27 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 24 downward.

Comparing performance to the peers on a YTD basis: AMD slumped ~60% , whereas the boarder market depicted here by S&P 500 dropped ~19%.

Stock has a SA Authors rating of Buy with commentary that says: 'AMD Q3: Don't Lose Your Money' and 'It's Time To Start Buying AMD (Even Though It's Probably Going Lower)' and 'AMD: The Decline May Not Be Over'; more recent earnings analysis from our contributors, 'AMD's Pivot Into Quality; We're Buying Regardless Of Q3 Results'

Sell side rating of Buy with target price of $92.46; Quant rating of Hold with highest grades given to profitability and growth.

A look at comparative ratings show:

A look at recent earnings performance of peers, Texas Instruments (TXN) dipped as outlook took the shine off a better-than-expected third quarter report in which it earned $2.47 a share, on revenue of $5.24B, while analysts had forecast a profit of $2.39 a share, on $5.14B in sales. Intel (INTC) rose about 7% despite company also lowered its full-year revenue estimate to a range of $63B to $64B, from an earlier forecast of $65B to $68B in sales.

Chip stocks including AMD and Qualcomm (QCOM) had surged on the back of Intel earnings.

More news of the chipmakers: 'Qualcomm, AMD and Intel get wildly different views from HSBC'